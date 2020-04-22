Montserrat Added to App Store and Other Apple Services

Apple users on Montserrat will now be able to use even more services, including being able to try out Apple Music for six months, now that the technology firm has included us it’s latest round of expansions.

The expansion sees the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud launch in 20 new countries. Meanwhile, Apple Music debuts in a total of 72 new markets. Users signing up to the Apple Music free trial in 52 of the new countries will be able to use the service for free for six months, compared to the usual three-month trial offers.

This means even more Apple users around the world, including Montserrat can access key features of its devices. The expansion will help Apple increase services revenue, in addition to offering new monetization opportunities for developers.

The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Podcasts and iCloud are now available in:

Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia. Asia-Pacific: Maldives and Myanmar.

Maldives and Myanmar. Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. Middle East: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Apple Music will also be available in these countries, with a six-month promotional trial.

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific: Bhutan.

Bhutan. Europe: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands. Users in these areas can expect localized content that is geographically appropriate. For instance, Apple Music is launching new locally-targeted playlists like Africa Now or Ghana Bounce. “We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.” The company is widely expected to launch a media services bundle within the next couple of years, which would offer a combination of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ for a lower monthly fee than buying each service individually. For a full list of Apple Media Services availability around the world, please visit Apple Support.

