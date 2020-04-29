Dominica Donates Ventilators and Test Kits to Montserrat

Last week, the Government of Montserrat received a gift from the Government of Dominica to help with the fight against COVID-19.

This was revealed by Premier Joseph E. Farrell in this week’s COVID-19 Update. The premier said that the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerritt, donated “two ventilators and 1000 rapid test kits to the people of Montserrat to assist in our fight…”

The Ministry of Health accepted the “gift with gratitude, and on behalf of the People of Montserrat; I wish to express our thanks to the Prime Minister for his generous contribution,” the premier stated.

Montserrat currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and awaiting results on three samples.

