Montserrat’s Jadine Soca Deva Featured in New Release ‘We Got This’

A new anthem to encourage Caribbean people to hold strong as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic was released on Friday evening. The track features Montserratian singer Jadine the Soca Deva Greenaway and 24 other West Indian artists on a track written by Waterstreet Boyz.

We Got This, “is a Caribbean cultural collaborative unlike ever seen before in the region, 25 West Indian-born singers including internationally acclaimed stars, award winning vocalists and various calypso and soca monarchs have come together to gift their talent to the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 virus, said a release from the producers.

The Caribbean, like the rest of the world has been hit by the global pandemic and true regional unity took centre stage as [iWeb] Barbados [College Boy Jesse] Trinidad (868) [Claudette Peters] Antigua [Tasha Peltier] Dominica [Motto] St. Lucia (758) [Karisia Willett] St. Kitts [Shaunelle McKenzie] St. Vincent [Queen B] Anguilla [Timeka Marshall] Guyana [Jadine] Montserrat [Marzville] Barbados [Adrian Dutchin] Guyana [Adana] Tobago [Devine Songz] Dominica [Rochelle] Barbados [Victor O] Martinique [Arthur] St.Lucia [Tara Lynne] Bahamas [Khiomal] Barbados [Drew Dean] Nevis [N I S A] Trinidad [Shontelle Layne] Barbados [Josh Berkeley] Grenada [Kaay Jones] Jamaica [Mahalia] Barbados [Riddim Tribe] Barbados did not hesitate in saying yes to the inspirational project written by Water Street Boyz songwriters Cheyne Jones and Ian Webster.

“I’m happy to have been given the chance to be a part of the project. It was a challenge as everyone is working from home but we got it done,” said Jadine, who is based in Boston.

Produced by Chris Allman at Slam Home Recording Studio, the vocals were edited by IWEB Entertainment.

The varying tones, textures and accents of the voices come together beautifully to underscore the need for all walks of life to unify in the battle against Covid-19. Award winning producer Chris Allman captures the mood of the world at this time with his work at the temporary “Slam Home Studio”.

Selwyn Browne of Vibe Barbados was instrumental with the production of the music video. From the Caribbean Connection to the rest of the region – WE GOT THIS

25 voices.

14 countries.

1 message.



