More Businesses to Open, Weekend Lockdown, Visitation Discouraged as Curfew Extended to May 22

While more businesses will be allowed to resume operations later this week, the Government of Montserrat is extending the curfew until May 22 based on the latest Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) Order S.R.O. 31 of 2020 released on Tuesday. The new Order, which comes into force 7 May, 2020 at 12 midnight, will require closure of all stores and other operations on Saturdays and Sundays and the public is required to remain at home on these days.

The Order maintains that the curfew is in place and “a person shall not be in a public place and shall remain at home from the date and time this Order comes into force. A person shall not be in a public place and shall remain at home on a Saturday and a Sunday.”

Exceptions to curfew include activities between 5Am to 7PM Monday to Friday to carry out an essential service, medical care, shopping and conducting banking or other bill payment for utilities, among other things.

The rule remains that only one person per household is allowed out at a time to conduct business. No more than four members of the same household can engage in activity for exercise each day between 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. but no later than 7 p.m. and provided no motor vehicle is used to get to and from the place where the activity is being done.

The Minister may, in exceptional circumstances, give a person written permission to be in a public place outside of the limits set.

Permitted activity Monday to Friday

(1)The following persons, businesses or organisations may operate on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or a Friday—

(a) an essential service provider,

(b) a bank, money transfer business or insurance business,

(c) a doctor’s office or pharmacy,

(d) a grocery store, bakery, wholesale business or agricultural produce business,

(e) a gas station,

(f) a business connected with fisheries,

(g) an undertaker,

(h) water, electricity, telecommunications or internet service provider,

(i) a mechanic or tire repair business for the purpose of offering basic motor vehicle repair services,

(j) hardware store,

(k) a person or business that is granted a permit to carry out a construction project,

(l) a pool maintenance business, landscaping business, gardening or lawn cutting business,

(m) sand mining business,

(n) a tradesman to include, a plumber, an electrician, a carpenter or mason who is granted permission to assist in a construction project,

(o) a tradesman to include a plumber or an electrician provided the tradesman provides services for household emergencies only, and

(p) a business, person or organisation that is granted permission to operate by the Minister.

These businesses and individuals must open no earlier than 5AM and close no later than 6PM Monday to Friday.

Restriction on visitation to private homes or a place of quarantine or isolation.

This Order expires 22 May, 2020 at 12 a.m.

