Two More COVID-19 Patients Recover, No New Cases on Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today announcing the recovery of two more patients from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and no new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This week the Ministry investigated one suspected case of the disease and results from the CARPHA reference laboratory have confirmed that the sample is negative for COVID-19. The laboratory also confirmed the full recovery of two of the island’s previously confirmed cases. This brings the total recovered to eight and active cases of COVID- 19 now stand at one.

Officials from the Ministry also indicate that the number of persons reporting flu–like symptoms continues to decrease. But, while the evidence of containment continues to grow, the Ministry is cautioning residents to remain faithful in practicing good hygiene.

“The hygienic practices of handwashing and disinfection emphasized throughout this pandemic are the hallmark of infection control and will continue to protect the island not just from a resurgence of community spread of COVID-19 but from a host of other infectious disease,” stated Ministry of Health officials.

