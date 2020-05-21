Churches, Barber Shops, Salons and Restaurants Allowed to Reopen as of Friday May 22

Buses and Taxis Can Operate With Permission from The Minister of Health

As of 12:00a.m. on Friday May 22, businesses to include restaurants, cook shops, barber shops, and religious establishments will be allowed to operate, but must implement social distancing (6 feet apart) and sanitizing

measures.

The list of business and other activities permitted from May 22nd to 5:00a.m. on Monday June 8 have been outlined in the PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (No.2) ORDER (SRO34 of 2020). The order also stipulates a night time curfew from 8:00p.m. to 5:00a.m. daily, with the exception of circumstances in which the Minister of Health gives written permission for someone to be in a public place during the curfew.

Persons operating a restaurant, cook-shop or other similar business are only allowed to provide order collection and food delivery services. Additionally, no one is allowed to dine or eat-in at a restaurant or cook-shop. Other requirements for the operation of these food service businesses are as follows:

The person making the food delivery and the person receiving the food delivery shall practice social distancing during the process of the food delivery.

If a collection of order service is being provided, the owner shall ensure that only one customer is permitted to enter the premises to collect or pay for the order.

Ensure that staff and customers practice social distancing, and

Ensure that staff and customers comply with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions.

As it relates to the operations of barbershops, beauty salons, spas or other similar business, the services they provide are to be offered by appointments only. Therefore, walk-in services are not allowed at these establishments. In addition, the following must also be adhered to when providing services at barbershops, salons and other similar businesses:

There should be no more than two customers in the barber shop, beauty salon, spa or similar business at the same time.

Ensure that staff and customers practice social distancing, and

Comply with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions.

SRO 34 of 2020 also makes provisions for the operations of bus drivers and taxi operators; however an individual wishing to provide this service must obtain permission to operate from the Minister of Health, prior to operating. Once granted permission to operate, the following conditions must be met at all times:

No more than two passengers per row are to be transported in a bus during each trip. However, if all the passengers on the bus are members of the same household, then a bus driver may transport more than two passengers per row.

Taxi operators shall transport no more than one passenger in a motorcar during each trip. However, if all passengers in the motorcar are members of the same households then more than one passenger may be transported.

A bus driver and a taxi operator shall comply with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions.

Passengers being transported in a taxi or a bus are required to wear a face covering, and to sit as far away as reasonably practicable from another passenger.

The Order also makes provisions for the Minister of Health to close these business establishments or services for failing to comply with the established protocols for operations.

Church and other religious establishments are allowed to open, and funerals are allowed during this time. The maximum number of persons allowed to gather for religious purposes is 30.

While more businesses are now allowed to operate during this phase of the reopening process, there are some that are still not allowed to open. Businesses which must remain closed are:

bars or rum shops,

nightclubs, nightspots or other similar business,

a gym, sports club or other similar entity, and

Schools are also to remain closed during this time.

The full SRO can be read on the government website at the following link:

http://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SRO-34-of-2020-Public-Health-

Covid-19-Suppression-No.2-Order-2020.pdf

