New Executive For First Toastmasters Club on Montserrat Announced

by · June 16, 2020

A new executive committee has been announced for the island’s first Toastmasters club.
President and founder of the local club Daphne Furlonge, said the committee was elected on June 11 and will take up their posts at the start of the new year which begins July 1.
The club’s leadership are as follows:
President Daphne Furlonge
Secretary/Treasurer Romilly Murraine
Sergeant At Arms Carmen Farrell
Vice President Education Vanessa White
Vice President Membership Lyandra Hobson
Vice President Public Relations Angela Estwick

The first meeting is carded for this Thursday June 18 at 5.30 pm. It will focus on the benefits toastmasters offers for individual growth.

Interested members can join the virtual meeting with the details below.

Topic: Pathway Training 

Time: Thursday, June 18, 2020 17:30 hrs.

Presenter: Denise Williams-Warner, ACG/ALB

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81623693367?pwd=dmhFc0hTZ0xYWEhoVFRaUGRkbVE2dz09

Meeting ID: 816 2369 3367

Password: 223358

Please observe all formalities as a face to face meeting – log on 15 minutes before to check equipment, turn off video and audio while others are speaking.
“We look forward to having a thriving toastmasters club here in Montserrat; one which enhances the growth of its members and the community at large,” Furlonge said.

