New Executive For First Toastmasters Club on Montserrat Announced

A new executive committee has been announced for the island’s first Toastmasters club.

President and founder of the local club Daphne Furlonge, said the committee was elected on June 11 and will take up their posts at the start of the new year which begins July 1.

The club’s leadership are as follows:

President Daphne Furlonge Secretary/Treasurer Romilly Murraine Sergeant At Arms Carmen Farrell Vice President Education Vanessa White Vice President Membership Lyandra Hobson Vice President Public Relations Angela Estwick

The first meeting is carded for this Thursday June 18 at 5.30 pm. It will focus on the benefits toastmasters offers for individual growth.

Interested members can join the virtual meeting with the details below.

Topic: Pathway Training Time: Thursday, June 18, 2020 17:30 hrs. Presenter: Denise Williams-Warner, ACG/ALB Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 81623693367?pwd= dmhFc0hTZ0xYWEhoVFRaUGRkbVE2dz 09 Meeting ID: 816 2369 3367 Password: 223358

Please observe all formalities as a face to face meeting – log on 15 minutes before to check equipment, turn off video and audio while others are speaking.

“We look forward to having a thriving toastmasters club here in Montserrat; one which enhances the growth of its members and the community at large,” Furlonge said.

Like this: Like Loading...