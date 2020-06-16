New Executive For First Toastmasters Club on Montserrat Announced
A new executive committee has been announced for the island’s first Toastmasters club.
President and founder of the local club Daphne Furlonge, said the committee was elected on June 11 and will take up their posts at the start of the new year which begins July 1.
The club’s leadership are as follows:
|President
|Daphne Furlonge
|Secretary/Treasurer
|Romilly Murraine
|Sergeant At Arms
|Carmen Farrell
|Vice President Education
|Vanessa White
|Vice President Membership
|Lyandra Hobson
|Vice President Public Relations
|Angela Estwick
The first meeting is carded for this Thursday June 18 at 5.30 pm. It will focus on the benefits toastmasters offers for individual growth.
Interested members can join the virtual meeting with the details below.
Topic: Pathway Training
Time: Thursday, June 18, 2020 17:30 hrs.
Presenter: Denise Williams-Warner, ACG/ALB
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 816 2369 3367
Password: 223358
Please observe all formalities as a face to face meeting – log on 15 minutes before to check equipment, turn off video and audio while others are speaking.
“We look forward to having a thriving toastmasters club here in Montserrat; one which enhances the growth of its members and the community at large,” Furlonge said.