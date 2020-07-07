Homeowners Can Now Visit Montserrat, as Government Relaxes COVID-19 Suppression Measures

Homeowners have now been added to the list of people permitted to enter the island as the Government of Montserrat continues to remove and amend COVID-19 suppression restrictions.

As of Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 5AM. the maximum number of persons allowed to gather in a public place will increase from 10 to 50. This is outlined in the ‘Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.4) Order, S.R.O. 44 of 2020’ which will be in effect until August 4, 2020.

Additionally, the categories of persons allowed to travel to Montserrat now includes a person who owns a habitable house or home in Montserrat. However, persons travelling to Montserrat must register by completing and submitting the declaration form on the Government of Montserrat website (www.gov.ms) no later than three days of their intended date of travel. The owner of an aircraft or vessel must also ensure that the person has been granted approval to travel to Montserrat prior to departing. All persons arriving on Montserrat must self-quarantine for 14-days commencing on the date of arrival.

The Order also makes provisions for childcare centres, nursery schools, primary schools, secondary school, tertiary school and any other school to open. However, the head or owner of the school must submit a sanitisation plan to the Minister of Health for approval, before opening. The head or owner of the school must also ensure that staff, students and customers practice social distancing, and comply with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister of Health regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions. Failure to comply with the directives from the Minister of Health, may result in the school being ordered to close.

As it relates to the operations of gyms and sports clubs, these entities will be allowed to offer services, but must first submit a sanitisation plan to the Minister of Health for approval, before opening. Once approved to operate, owners of gyms and sports clubs must ensure that customers maintain a physical distance of six feet from each other and must comply with any direction of guideline from the Minister of Health regarding cleaning, sanitisation and

other precautions.

Although the six feet physical distance is specified for gyms and sports clubs, the Order also makes provisions for ‘contact sporting’ activities but individuals must comply with the restriction on the number of persons allowed to gather.

All other measures which were previously announced guiding the operations of businesses such as restaurants, cook shops, barbershops, beauty salons, bars, spas and bus and taxi operators still remain in effect.

The full S.R.O can be downloaded on the government website.

http://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/SRO-44-of-2020-Public-Health-Covid-19-

Suppression-No.4-Order-.pdf

