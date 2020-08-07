Montserrat Receives COVID-19 and Other Humanitarian Supplies

Montserrat has received a shipment of humanitarian supplies to support the island’s national response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at a handover ceremony at Port Little Bay.

The large consignment of medical devices and supplies was made possible through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)-Coordinated Integrated Regional Logistics Hub (IRLH), the World Health Organization (WHO), Jack Ma and the United Arab Emirates.

This timely donation was a result of a commitment made by the WHO, Jack Ma, the Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, Q.C., M.P., and the Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to support the provision of aid supplies to CARICOM.

The delivery of the WHO/Jack Ma donation to the Government of Montserrat was facilitated through the CDEMA-coordinated Integrated Regional Logistics Hub (IRLH) and facilitated by the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

The Integrated Regional Logistics Hub (IRLH) serves as a trans-shipment point for COVID-19 related relief supplies and will aid in the coordination of humanitarian logistics. The IRLH is being established as part of the COVID-19 response and will be available throughout the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane and possibly beyond as a legacy facility. Maritime operations for the hub are based at the Barbados Port and Air operations are based at the Grantley Adams International Airport – GAIA.

The Government of Barbados received the donation of humanitarian aid on behalf of the fourteen (14) Beneficiary States of CARICOM from the United Arab Emirates on July 23rd, 2020.

The supplies which include N95 masks, surgical masks, masks, IgG Rapid Test Kits, Coveralls and Gloves.

Speaking at the brief handover ceremony at the Little Bay Port, The Honourable Premier Joseph Farrell conveyed the Government of Montserrat’s gratitude to the WHO, CDEMA, Jack Ma Foundation and the United Arab Emirates for the timely donation which would greatly assist Montserrat in its fight against the coronavirus disease.

Also present to receive the donation was the Honourable Deputy Governor, Mrs Lyndell Simpson, the Honourable Minister of Health Charles Kirnon and Director of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) Alvin Ryan.

Mr Ryan, who facilitated the delivery of the donation on behalf of the Government of Montserrat, said the shipment of humanitarian supplies is timely and critical to Montserrat’s COVID 19 pandemic and preparedness response especially now we are in the Hurricane Season, which forecasters are predicting to be an active one. He also thanked and applauded CDEMA and the other partners for this good gesture.

The CDEMA Coordinating Unit remains committed to supporting our Participating States as we navigate the unchartered waters of COVID-19.

