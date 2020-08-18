Minister of Tourism Visits Potential Sites for New Montserrat Tours

Last week, Premier of Montserrat Joseph E. Farrell, led a team to visit potential locations for new tours.

Farrell, who is also the Minister of Tourism, was accompanied by the Director of Tourism Warren Solomon and other staff, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier Daphne Cassell, Dr. Graham Ryan, Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO), representatives of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) and the Taxi and Tour operators association.

The group visited two areas on St. George’s Hill, and the Ministry of Agriculture main office prior to 1995 at The Groves. A statement from Public Relations Officer Jenzil Skerritt, said the intention is to see the proposed areas first hand, record observations, assess the feasibility of including them as new tourist attractions and identifying what improvements would be needed at each location.

“Improving the quality experiences one would have while engaging in our local tourism products is the goal,” Skerritt said. “The demand for new tours in Montserrat is very high. The cruise ship industry has been satisfied with the overall experience in the Emerald isle, but the time has come to add some additional sites to change the perspective and grow the industry in our downtime as a result of Covid-19.”

It is the intention of Farrell’s administration to pursue an application for Plymouth to become a World Heritage Site.