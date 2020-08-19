Montserrat Cable Landing Station Final Install in Progress

Three technicians from Southern Caribbean Fibre (SCF) are on island to conduct the final installation and configuration of equipment, and to commission the Montserrat Cable Landing Station (MCLS), for the Montserrat Subsea Fibre Optic Cable Project.

SCF’s Business Development Director, Francis Rosey; SCF Transmission Engineer, Fabien Delporte and LSCS Power Engineer, Roland Zenoni arrived this morning to undertake this phase of engineering and configuration work at the MCLS.

The installations and the commissioning (start-up) of the Cable Landing Station will enable end to end testing to be conducted between Montserrat and Guadeloupe, and Montserrat and Antigua. “Now we are in the final stage which consists of configuring the terminal equipment between the islands, connecting Montserrat both to Antigua and Guadeloupe, and we will also be doing some end to end tests between the islands to ensure the connection is working properly,” explained SCF’s Business Development Director, Francis

Rosey.

The system test will take place over the next few weeks and involve testing and calibration of the optic transmission and testing of internet traffic over the new submarine fibre optic cable. Project Manager, Denzil West indicated that the “successful completion of these tests will lead to the determination of a launch date for the system to go live in production mode.”

The project remains on track for a ‘Ready for Service Date’ at the end of August or early September 2020.

Montserrat Cable Landing Station – Photo Credit: GIU

