Rotaract Club Donates Supplies to Kindergarten Students

On Monday, September 14th, the Rotaract Club of Montserrat donated school supplies to the kindergarten classes at St. Augustine Primary School, Brades Primary School and Lookout Primary School. The club is happy to be able to give back to the community in this way as this month marks Basic Education and Literacy month for the Rotary district. Each student received a writing book, crayons, pencils, erasers, a sharpeners, a folder and a pencil case. The teacher was gifted with number and alphabet apparatus for the class as well as writing essentials.

In total, 66 students benefited from this donation from the club. 20 students at St. Augustine Primary School, 28 students at Brades Primary School and 18 students at Lookout Primary School.

“On behalf of the St. Augustine Primary School I would like to say thank you very much to the Rotaract Club for taking the time to present the donations of stationery supplies to our Grade K students. They were the only ones who did not receive any from the donations that we received from Dion Bramble last week, it is appreciated. It is also wonderful to see that Rotaract is working with the schools and with the younger generation and we are hoping that the relationship will develop as the years continue,” says Principal Claudia Skerritt of St. Augustine Primary School.

Brades Primary School Principal Yvonne Brade-Julius is grateful for the donation of the supplies and the initiative. She also loves the work that the club is doing and encourages that we keep it up.

Lookout Primary School is thankful for the kind gesture and said that the pupils will put the the supplies to good use. They are looking forward to a continued partnership.

“Giving back to our communities continues to be on the front burner for the Rotaract Club of Montserrat. This year, the idea came along to make contributions to our primary schools on island through a donation of supplies to students in Grade K. This initiative is one that I think is a form of encouragement to our kindergarteners. The community service agenda for the Rotaract year will see more projects of the RCM upholding the Rotary international motto, Service Above Self,” says Community Service Director Tabeanna Tuitt.

“One of the major aspects of Rotaract this year is to have more involvement in our community and aiding them in any way we can. We plan to target differing age groups in our initiatives. I am proud to kick start this with our first donation today to the kindergarten students of the primary schools. The feeling of fulfillment from giving back and contributing to society is unparalleled. As September marks Basic Education and Literacy Month for Rotaract, I am happy that the team were eager to come on board and work along side our community service director to make these donations happen as we hope it positively impacts the lives of the recipients and the parents alike. Be on the look out for us, as we have more in store,” says President Shaqueilla Samuel.

Special thanks to FLOW who also partnered with us on this initiative.

The Rotaract Club of Montserrat is a service organization that was founded on island in 1985 and is a part of Rotary International. Members are young professionals from age 18 who contribute their time and skills to initiatives to build the community of Montserrat.

