Airline Tickets to Be Subsidised By Government of Montserrat

The Access Division announced Wednesday that the airline subsidy will take effect from Thursday October 1, 2020 to Wednesday March 31, 2021; as the current ferry operations closes today September 30, 2020.

According to a government press release, the airline ticket subsidy is XCD$150.00 for each single journey from Montserrat to Antigua, or XCD$300.00 on a return journey. The subsidy will apply to tickets purchased during October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 and for travel during this specified six-month period.

According to Captain Nigel Harris of Fly Montserrat the new fares, inclusive of the Government subsidy, are EC$170 each way plus Antigua taxes and the Montserrat Departure tax.

Harris said “we are absolutely delighted to help the people of Montserrat by offering these very low fares which are only slightly higher than those previously offered on the ferry”.

The last trip for cargo services by the Jaden Sun vessel was conducted on Tuesday September 29, 2020. A further update will be provided on arrangements for cargo services.

