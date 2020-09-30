Montserrat Exempt from New York’s Travel Quarantine List

Montserrat is one of 31 countries from which travelers will not have to quarantine when they arrive in New York.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday signed an executive order reminding international travelers entering New York from Level 2 and 3 countries to quarantine and fill out the NYS Department of Health traveler health form to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 as countries across the globe experience alarming second waves of the virus. New York State has since March 2020, required a mandatory quarantine for any traveler entering New York from a Level 2 or Level 3 country – that’s all but 31 countries on the globe.

Since the CDC has continued to roll back their screening measures at airports accepting international flights, this measure is necessary to link travelers to the appropriate local Department of Health for contact tracing purposes. The Commissioner of Health will expand his Emergency Health Order which authorizes the imposition of civil penalties if individuals refuse to fill out the required form. To complete the Department of Health Traveler Health form online, travelers should visit here.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Other Caribbean nations exempted from quarantine are: Anguilla, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Sint Eustatius.

Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-signs-executive-order-reminding-international-travelers-coming-level-2-3

Like this: Like Loading...