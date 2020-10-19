Pink Ribbon Montserrat Releases Breast Cancer Awareness Programme

The Montserrat Pink Ribbon Charity has released its schedule for activities to bring awareness to breast cancer and the need for women and men to check their wellness.

This is the 12th year that Montserrat will bring attention to breast cancer and the need for more women on island to be tested. The initiative began in 2009 with sonographer Sonia Charles. The charity was formed in 2014.

On Saturday, October 24 there will be a worship service at the New Ebenezer Seventh Day Adventist Church in St. Johns from 11AM.

The weekly radio show Talking Health will host a discussion on prevention and recovery with Dr. Georgette Skerritt and breast cancer survivors. The show is hosted by Penny Maloney and airs on ZJB Radio at 3PM on Wednesday, October 28.

Friday, October 30 is being declared as Pink Day and the public is encouraged to Paint Montserrat Pink. Everyone is asked to participate and decorate their offices and workspaces in honour of those we’ve lost from the disease, survivors and those now fighting breast cancer.

The awareness walk will be held at Saturday, October 31 from the Lookout Community Centre to the Little Bay Market. Registration begins at 3PM for a prompt 4PM start. T-shirts are available from Violet Johnson at 491-4981 and Susan Edgecombe at 491-2004.

More than 300 women have benefited from the funds raised by the charity to secure mammograms on Antigua.

Get more about the Pink Ribbon Charity and their programme on their Facebook page.

