14 Appointed to Montserrat Tourism Stakeholders Advisory Council

A 14-member council comprising of stakeholders in the tourism sector was officially commissioned on Monday by Premier and Minister of Tourism Joseph Farrell.

During a Town Hall led by tourism director Warren Solomon, the council members were given their official letters of membership to the newly formed entity. Nerissa Golden, Editor of Discover Montserrat sits on the council as a representative of the media sector.

The Montserrat Tourism Stakeholders Advisory Council has a mandate to inform tourism policy and strategy for the island and set the tone in realising the vision for the local tourism industry of Sustainable Development Thru Quality Tourism.

The members will serve from Nov 9 to December 31, 2021 on a voluntary basis. The council can have a maximum of 15 members all with voting rights. Members must come from the accommodation/real estate, tour and taxi association, Chamber of Commerce, national trust, cruise line agent/tour operator, watersports, environment, airline, restaurant, academia, media, entertainment/culture and Arts & Craft.

The purpose of the council is to:

Act as the primary conduit for representation of the tourism industry to the Government of Montserrat

Advise GOM/Minister of Tourism (MoT) on the wider community

Provide recommendations to GOM/MoT on the development of policy and strategy relating to tourism in Montserrat.

Identify haps in the tourism product offering, as well as barriers to providing positive visitor experience and make recommendations on how these gaps and barriers can be addressed.

Help grow the visitor economy on a sustainable basis

Inform the establishment of tourism industry standards

Provide inputs on key marketing and branding activities to support increased visitor demand to Montserrat

Assist in building stronger local community awareness of the importance and value of tourism to the economy

Recommend tourism industry training and capacity building initiatives

To help build positive relationships between GOM and all tourism stakeholders

To act as a sounding board for new tourism ideas and initiatives

To provide feedback for tourism campaigns and initiatives

To identify new tourism-related partnership opportunities

Ensure that there is an alignment between the tourism related objectives and activities of the various local partners and national tourism initiatives.

Montserrat Tourism Stakeholder Advisory Council Members are:

Ron Barzey, Cathron – Arts & Craft Norman Cassell, Namcas Enterprises Tour – Operator/Tour Guide Roselyn Cassell-Sealy, Travel World – Tour & Taxi Association James “Scriber” Daley, Scriber’s Adventure – Tours Hiking/Outdoor Adventure Sarita Francis, Montserrat National Trust – Environment /History / Culture Merle Galloway, Tropical Mansion Suites – Accommodation Reinford “Kulcha Don” Gibbons, VIP Penthouse and Suite – Entertainment Nerissa Golden, Goldenmedia/Discover Montserrat – Media Angela Greenaway, Community College – Academia Florence Griffith-Joseph, Old Sugar Mill – Chamber of Commerce & Industry Nigel / Shelley Harris, Fly Montserrat – Air Dwayne Hixon, Emerald Isle Real Estate – Real Estate Emmy Aston, Scuba Montserrat – Watersports Genishwar Beni, Summer Breeze – Restaurant

