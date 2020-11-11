Do Not Cross the Belham River, Says Disaster Officials

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is urging residents to be cautious when travelling throughout the island as some areas are still prone to landslides and rockfalls as a result of soil saturation from two (2) days of prolonged rains.

Although, it seems the rains have subsided at the moment, the possible rainfall total forecast for today is 1 to 3 inches.

The DMCA is also warning residents of Isle Bay and other areas as well as sand miners not to attempt to cross the Belham Valley River as water is still flowing in the valley and rain showers in the higher elevations can trigger further lahars and mudflows in the Belham Valley River.

Residents south of the Belham Valley River who are stranded particularly those in Isles Bay are asked to contact the DMCA on 491-7166 or 491-3076 if you have any urgent medical or humanitarian needs.

Residents should not attempt to cross the Belham Valley as this can be extremely dangerous. Vehicles can be easily swept away or stall in flowing water.

There are still few areas islandwide with rocks on the road hence, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency is appealing to motorists to please use extra caution when travelling and to be mindful of the Public Works Department crew clearing debris and rocks on roads.

A flash flood watch is in effect for flash-flood prone areas of Montserrat until 5 o’clock this afternoon.

