Learn How to Write and Promote Your Book at Alliouagana Festival of the Word

Aspiring writers will have a chance to learn how to write their first children’s book as well as promote it during this week’s Alliouagana Festival of the Word Nov 20 – 22, 2020.

The festival, which will be held virtually for the first time, opens on Friday morning at 10AM and the workshops will air on Saturday from 10AM until 12:30PM.

The first workshop with author and children’s publisher Carol Mitchell will be on How to Write Your First Children’s Book and will be live on the Facebook page. Viewers will be able to ask questions of the presenter and follow along as she guides them through the steps from idea to publication.

Starting at 11AM Author and Writing instructor, A-dZiko Simba Gegele will present on Exploring the Black Lives Movement as a Catalyst for Creative Writing. This is a lead up to a more extensive workshop that writers can sign up to participate in at no additional cost in the coming weeks.

LaShaunda Hoffman, Book Promotion Strategist and author of Building Online Relationships – One Reader at A Time will present at noon on promoting your new book. She will provide tips on making use of free online tools but also the importance of planning and budgeting for book promotion success.

“The festival being online this year allows us to share the work of these experts, which viewers will be able to reference time and again,” explained festival organizer Nerissa Golden. “As a self-published author, I know how tough it can be to handle all of the elements from writing to selling your work and these workshops will be a valuable resource for aspiring and more seasoned authors to access for support.”

The Saturday workshops will be available for viewing on the festival’s Facebook page and on the Discover Montserrat YouTube channel.

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word is sponsored by the Montserrat Arts Council, Goldenmedia LLC, the Governor’s Office, Government Information Unit, Chez Mango Villa, the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, the Bank of Montserrat, Ltd., ZJB Radio Montserrat, D.S. Media & Designs, Alliouagana Express, MNI Media, Discover Montserrat and Emerald Vibes TV.

About the Alliouagana Festival of the Word

Founded by The UWI Open Campus Montserrat, from its inaugural event held in 2009, the festival has attracted international authors such as Jason Reynolds, Eric Jerome Dickey, Frané Lessac, Marie Elena John, Olive Senior, and Earl Lovelace.

Renowned lecturers and speakers such as the late Dr. George A. Irish, Sir Hilary Beckles, Sir Howard Fergus, Dr. Carolyn Cooper, Dr. Yvonne Weekes, and Opal Palmer Adisa have shared their wisdom on Caribbean identity, nationalism and creativity.

The three-day literary festival is preceded by the Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture Series each year.

Visit www.litfest.ms to view the archives.

About Goldenmedia LLC

Goldenmedia LLC is a Montserrat-based boutique media firm that provides strategic communication and business support for local, regional, and international companies, projects, and events.

