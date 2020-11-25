Christmas 2020 Gift Ideas from Montserrat Entrepreneurs

We are officially declaring that 2021 will be the year of the Caribbeanpreneur on Montserrat. But before we get to 2021 let’s celebrate Christmas by supporting these young entrepreneurs and their ventures. Last week we featured local businesses we thought had products and services which would make wonderful gifts for the season. We’re sharing a few of them here.

Links are to their Instagram account so this is a chance to follow them and get some of the offers they have created especially for the season.

Customised Gifts

We love what this new brand kzuri is creating. You can get personalised key chains, coasters and more.

Check them at https://www.instagram.com/_kzuri_/

Rock Prints can give you personalised T-shirts and other merch, business and car decals, and momentos for celebrating special anniversaries.

https://www.instagram.com/rockprints664/

Drip Designs MNI also does customised gifts such as dog tags and chain necklaces.

IG – https://www.instagram.com/dripdesignsmni

Health and Wellness

Beanka Chambers of Matrixx Dance Company has launched Beanka’s Aloe Living for all natural products made from the aloe plan.

https://www.instagram.com/bey_sfc/

Chrystal Edgecombe has created Glow MNI, a line of natural bath and beauty products including soaps to help with acne, dry skin and lotions.

https://www.instagram.com/glowmni

Photography

Photos are always a great gift. Why not give a gift certificate of a photo shoot with one of these photographers?

Wayne Fenton is not new to the photography business. Check out his work at https://www.instagram.com/fentys4toes

Dwight Sampson of D.S. Photography – https://www.instagram.com/dsdesignsmni

Ian Gerald of Hypnotik Frames also has a line of Montserrat Momentos such as jigsawpuzzles from his photos, which make great gifts. Connect with him at https://www.instagram.com/iancreates

Cakes & Sweets

Your sweet tooth is bound to kick up this season. Here are three local bakers who can create magic with flour and sugar.

Tiffany Weekes – https://www.instagram.com/tiffs.cakery

Rhonda Allen – https://www.instagram.com/sweetsmni

Cedricia Shiell – https://www.instagram.com/lawyerbydaybakerbynight

Merch

Merch is probably the market which has seen the most growth this year. It will come down to whether you love the creator or the brand.

DJ Timmy has entered the merch market with his Hantid Tees brand. Expect to see him drop new products soon. https://www.instagram.com/djtimmy_mni

First Place Company is by a team of young men including Sydney Buffonge. They have dropped durags with the island flag, HOME tshirts featuring various islands. https://www.instagram.com/firstplacecompany

Jayesh Sadwini is the young man behind The Chess Empire and The Chess Brand. His new bucket hats, caps and hoodies can be found here –> https://www.instagram.com/thechessempire

Get our Unapologetically Montserratian tshirt in black or white.

Also available from Discover are I Could Definitely Use a Good Fete Right Now tees.

You can check out other businesses we feature in our Instagram story highlights.

