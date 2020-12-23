14-Day Quarantine Required for all Travellers to Montserrat

As of 12:01AM on December 26, 2020 all persons travelling to Montserrat will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

According to a release from the Government Information Unit, this decision was made in Cabinet Wednesday morning, in light of concerns regarding a new variant of COVID-19 which was recently discovered in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, and which health experts say can spread more quickly than prior strains of the virus.

“As a result, Cabinet has decided that, except for those classes of people who are specifically exempted under S.R.O 80 of 2020, all other individuals arriving in Montserrat must quarantine for the full 14 days, including those staying in Government approved quarantine facilities.

“Those exempted from the quarantine requirement are: Non-Resident Technicians granted permission to travel to Montserrat; a member of the crew of an aircraft or ship; and a person who has been granted permission by the Minister of Health to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster.

“Individuals travelling to Montserrat are reminded that a negative PCR COVID-19 Test and pre-travel registration are still required prior to entering Montserrat. The PCR COVID-19 Test must be undertaken no earlier than seven days prior to entering Montserrat.

“Members of the public are also urged to continue practicing the recommended health and safety precautionary measures, to include wearing a face covering, social distancing and sanitisation,” the release noted.

