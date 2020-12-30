High Winds and Rough Seas Expected for Montserrat, Beach Going Discouraged

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is appealing to residents, beachgoers and mariners to exercise extreme caution over the next several days as Montserrat is expected to be impacted from high wind gusts and marine events.

Dale Destin, lead forecaster for the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has indicated that there will be potential impacts from extreme winds and seas for the northeast Caribbean including Montserrat, starting this evening, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to Sunday, January 3, 2020.

According to weather experts, Montserrat will experience strong gusty winds, with conditions getting worse over the next few days. Hence, residents are asked to secure all light and loose outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage.

Motorists are advised to take necessary precautions when driving as the anticipated blustery winds could make some outdoor activities uncomfortable, if not outright dangerous. These winds can also create dangerous fallen or blowing objects.

Mariners or boaters are warned to stay in port due to high winds, large northerly and north-easterly seas and beachgoers must stay out of the waters from Rendezvous to Foxes Bay until Monday afternoon when the seas are expected to return to normal.

Gale-force gusts, the equivalent to tropical storm-force gusts, are likely – gusts exceeding 78 km/h (over 48 mph). Otherwise, the winds will frequently be above 40 km/h (over 25 mph). The maximum sustained 10-minute wind speeds will likely reach around 50 km/h (31 mph), whereas the maximum sustained 1-minute winds will reach around 56 km/h (35 mph). The strongest winds are forecast for New Year’s Day, especially across open waters, windward coastal areas and elevated places. The prevailing wind direction will be northeast.

The DMCA said it is closely monitoring the weather forecasts and will be ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible and, in the event of an emergency, residents are asked to contact Major Alvin Ryan on 492-2947 or Astrid Wade on 496-5188.

The DMCA is urging individuals to trust the weather forecast and heed the warnings given by Weather Forecasters.

Further updates will be provided accordingly and residents should remain vigilant.

