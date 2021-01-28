Antigua & Barbuda Implements New Measures in Effort to Slow Down COVID-19 Infections

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda has introduced new measures which go into effect on Friday January 29 in an effort to curb the recent and rapid increase of COVID-19 infections there.

The Ministry of Health has recorded 14 new cases over the past week and officials say flagrant violations of the rules have made the new measures necessary. There are currently 35 active cases on Antigua & Barbuda.

The Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda have released a list of new measures which go into effect Friday, January 29 for 21 days until Friday, February 19, 2021.

The following now apply for the next 21 days:

I. Curfew hours commence at 8:00 pm on 29 January 2021, until 5:00 am daily thereafter, or until Friday, February 19, when it may return to a later hour each night.

II. All bars are closed commencing Friday night, January 29, 2021, at 8:00 pm, until Friday, February 19, when they may be allowed to re-open.

III. Restaurants may serve take-out only commencing Friday night, up until 8:00 pm, on January 29, 2021, and close each night thereafter at 8:00 pm, until February 19, 2021.

IV. Churches can continue to hold regular services under the conditions agreed-to with the Chief Health Inspector.

V. Funerals may have only 25 mourners, in the church and at the cemetery. No wakes or after-funeral gatherings are allowed. No selling of beverages on the outside of the cemetery; no clustering is allowed. Official funerals are treated as a regular church service; social distancing is to be enforced at the cemetery afterwards among mourners.

VI. Weddings are also limited to 25 persons, and there are to be no receptions following the wedding ceremony.

VII. All recreational football and recreational basketball are to be discontinued immediately, until February 19, 2021.

VIII. The Super 50 Cricket Games, scheduled over the next several weeks, will not be allowed to have spectators.

IX. Enforcement of the Protocols will be enforced more stringently.

X. The pilot project, testing the tracking bracelet, is completed; consequently, arriving passengers placed in the quarantine centers may be required to wear them. Those allowed to stay in their homes shall have the bracelets deployed on their arms.

XI. Passengers who knowingly rely on false declarations of Covid-19 certificates will be fined and/or confined.

The Ministers and officials will expand on these expanded rules, intended to contain the community spread which other Caribbean countries have experienced.

(Credit: Office of The Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda Notes from Cabinet: Pt1)