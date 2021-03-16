Government of Montserrat Disburses More Than $550,000 in COVID-19 Support

Premier Joseph E. Farrell announced Tuesday that the Government of Montserrat has begun disbursement of its promised COVID-19 relief to residents.

As of Friday, March 12, 2021, EC$$595,752.00 has been deposited into local bank accounts for unemployment and child support. The number of adults who have received financial support is 280 and 290 children have received the $150 allocation.

The premier assured residents who have indicated that they have not yet received the funds that it is coming.

Persons are asked to call the Social Services Department from Monday to Friday on 495-5306,495-3895 and 495-7491 if you or your household :-

– have received assistance previously (in 2020) under the Business–employees support programme and have not received a salary of $900 from your employer(s);

– have not received a salary from your employer for a month of February;

– have not received assistance from Social Services Department previously and the criteria outlined applies to you;

– Received assistance from the Social Services Department previously and have not received a call.

Under the Child Support Programme the Government of Montserrat is providing support to all children.

– All children (0-17yrs) will receive $150. 18 years and up will receive $900.00 if they meet the criteria outlined under the Unemployment Support Programme.

– Persons whose child(ren) are not attending school, government Daycares, Nurseries or private unregistered sitters, are asked to call the Labour Department from Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on 491-4010 or 491-4020 to register your child or children for the

$150.00