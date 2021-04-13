Expect Ash, Says Antigua Met Office

A change in wind direction is expected to bring ash from the La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent to the NorthEastern Caribbean.

So says Dale Destin at the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Office.

La Soufriere began erupting last Friday, and today on the 42nd anniversary since the 1979 eruptions, it greeted the day with another massive explosion which could be seen from Northern St. Lucia.

According to the Meteorological Services, a shift of winds at the lower levels of the atmosphere could result in volcanic emissions, including ash and dust, reaching the northeast Caribbean from La Soufrière Saint Vincent (volcano) Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

The chance of emissions reaching the island(s) is low, but there is a reasonable worst-case scenario of it happening. Expect dust, ash, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide in the air. This is expected to be the case at least up until midday on Wednesday. Please Note – There are currently no volcanic eruptions occurring at the Soufriere Hills Volcano on Montserrat.