Easy Shrimp Fried Rice with Jaena Golden and Victor’s Supermarket

Here is the recipe and instructions for our Shrimp Fried Rice created by teen chef Jaena Golden, a student at the Montserrat Secondary School.

Ingredients

20 – Raw Medium Shrimp

2 Cups – Basmati Rice

3-4 – Local Season Peppers

1 – Green Bell Pepper

4 – Cloves of Garlic

1/4 cup – Onion

Soy Sauce

2 – Eggs

Vegetable Oil

Salt (to taste)

Seasonings of your choice. We used Salt, black pepper, basil leaves, oregano, cayenne pepper

Recipe

Set the rice to boil.

Add 2 cups of rice and 2 2/3cups of water to pot. Add salt to taste. Set on low heat and cover.

Clean and remove seeds from a quarter of the bell pepper, and season peppers. Chop them up, along with the onion and garlic

Prepare the shrimp

Deshell the shrimp and cut into half.

Scramble the eggs

Add half of the seasonings you cut up to a hot frying pan with oil, add the whipped eggs and cook.

Cook the Shrimp

Add two tablespoons of vegetable oil to the frying pan and heat.

Add the remaining chopped seasonings along with the shrimp. Cook for about two minutes then add the fried eggs and then the rice. Add soy sauce to taste. Mix it all together.

All of the ingredients can be found at Victor’s Supermarket in Davy Hill. 491-3973.

Send us pics on FB or IG to show us how your Shrimp Fried Rice turned out. Follow Victor’s Supermarket on Facebook for more instructional videos https://www.facebook.com/victorsmontserrat/