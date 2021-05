Try this easy chicken kebabs and mashed potatoes recipe from Teen Chef Jaena Golden.

All the ingredients were sourced from Victor’s Supermarket in Davy Hill. Make sure to use your loyalty card and collect points towards future purchases.

Ingredients:

6 Large potatoes

Chicken Breast

Bell Peppers

Pineapple Chunks

Seasonings

Barbecue sauce

Milk

Butter

Salt

Corn on the cob

Kebab sticks