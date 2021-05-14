Updated Regulations for Vaccinated Travellers to Montserrat

(Press Release) On Sunday May 16, 2021 at 5:01a.m. S.R.O 30 of 2021 will come into force with amendments to the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No. 10) Order (SRO 15 of 2021) making provisions for individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As it relates to entry into Montserrat, persons who are allowed to enter Montserrat must provide the Medical Officer or Health Officer with proof that he is a fully vaccinated person.

However, if the person is not fully vaccinated, that person must take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry into Montserrat. If an individual fails to provide proof of vaccination he or she will be treated as a person who is not fully vaccinated.

According to S.R.O. 30 of 2021, a person is considered fully vaccinated —

(a) fourteen days after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine series; or

(b) fourteen days after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Persons not fully vaccinated – entry into Montserrat

A person entering Montserrat is allowed to proceed directly to his home or place of occupancy to self-quarantine; or proceed directly to a designated quarantine facility or place of isolation following the relevant immigration checks, security checks and COVID-19 screening, examinations and tests.

However, a person who is not fully vaccinated must remain in quarantine for 14 days, and is required to take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test between 12 and 14 days after he enters Montserrat. Once this test is negative, and the 14 days has elapsed then the person is allowed to leave self-quarantine or facility. If the individual is expected to leave Montserrat before the 14 days, he or she will be allowed to do so.

Fully vaccinated persons – entry into Montserrat

A fully vaccinated person who goes directly to his home, place of occupancy, designated quarantine facility or place of isolation shall remain there until 10 days has passed, provided that he or she has taken a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 between 8 and ten days after he enters Montserrat and is not infected with COVID-19. If the individual is expected to leave Montserrat before the 10 days has elapsed he or she will be allowed to leave.

However, the quarantine and testing requirements outlined in the paragraphs above on the entry requirements for fully vaccinated persons and persons not fully vaccinated do not apply to the following persons:

1. an attorney-at-law, judge or other officer of the court who intends to come to Montserrat for the purpose of appearing in or presiding over court proceedings;

2. a member of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel);

3. non-resident technician provided he has been granted permission to enter Montserrat prior to travelling to Montserrat;

4. a person who has been granted permission by the Minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster;

Non-resident technician

SRO 30 of 2021 also amends the regulations as it relates to non-resident technicians. A non-resident technician is now required to take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry into Montserrat.

If a non-resident technician is not fully vaccinated and intends to remain in Montserrat for more than five days, the non-resident technician must take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test on day five of his stay in Montserrat.

However, even after testing negative for COVID-19 24 hours after entry or on day five, the non-resident technician is still required to follow these established guidelines:

(a) only be in a public place for the purpose of travelling to and from the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician;

(b) wear a mask at all times while at the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician;

(c) practice social distancing while at the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician; and

(d) remain at his place of occupancy at all times except when travelling to and from the place where he is undertaking work as a non-resident technician.

The SRO also makes it a requirement for a non-resident technician who is not fully vaccinated to take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test between twelve and fourteen days after he/she enters Montserrat.

After 14 days a non-resident technician who is not fully vaccinated is allowed to be in public places, other than his or her place of work once he or she has tested negative for COVID-19.

A fully vaccinated technician must take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test between eight and ten days after he enters Montserrat.

On the expiration of ten days after his entry into Montserrat a non-resident technician who is fully vaccinated is allowed to be in public places, other than his or her place of work once he or she has tested negative for COVID-19.

SRO 30 of 2021 will expire on June 20, 2021 at 5:00a.m. All other regulations under the principal order, SRO 15 of 2021 remain in place.

S.R.O. 30 of 2021 can be read at the following link:

Public Health (Covid-19 Suppression) (No. 10) (Amendment) (No. 3) Order (www.gov.ms)

Click to access SRO-No-30-of-2021-Public-Health-Covid-19-Suppression-No.-10-Amendment-No.-3-Order.pdf