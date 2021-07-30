Montserrat’s Premier Congratulates Saint Lucia’s New Prime Minister

Premier, Joseph E. Farrell, has extended congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre following his swearing in ceremony on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

In a letter from the Office of the Premier to Prime Minister Pierre, Farrell conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and People of Montserrat.

“Please accept my warm congratulations on your decisive victory at the polls. It is truly my great honour, on behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, to extend best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of

your high office. I look forward to working closely with you on shared priorities, and I am confident that you and your Government will serve the region well in the decisions you will make for our Eastern Caribbean and the wider Caribbean Community.”

The premier further expressed his desire to strength the relationship between Montserrat and Saint Lucia. “May I take this opportunity also to assure you of the continued friendship and interest of the Montserratian Government and people, and our desire to forge even

closer relations between our two countries,” expressed Premier Farrell

Piere led the Saint Lucia Labour Party to a win of 13 of the 17 seats contested in the Monday July 26 general election.