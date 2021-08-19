Lindorna Lambert is Montserrat’s First Female Financial Secretary

The Government of Montserrat has appointed Lindorna Lambert to the post of Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MoFEM).

Ms. Lambert who previously acted in the post from 2014-2016 will commence her appointment from September 1, 2021 for a two-year contractual period.

The new Financial Secretary was previously employed with the Government of Montserrat as Deputy Financial Secretary from 2012 -2016, and prior to that as Budget Director from 2009-2012. As Deputy Financial Secretary, Ms. Lambert supported the revision and implementation of the existing procurement regulations and Public Finance Management and Accountability Act.

She was also instrumental in the Government of Montserrat improving its financial management systems, resulting in an improved score from C to A based on the Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (PEFA) rating.

Ms. Lambert is a graduate of the Glasgow Caledonian University in the United Kingdom from which she holds a MSc in Financial Management and the University of the West Indies where she obtained a BSc in Management.

She was selected after a recruitment process which resulted in four persons being shortlisted.

This is the first female Financial Secretary for the island.