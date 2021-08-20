Premier Farrell Congratulates New Secretary General of CARICOM

On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, the Premier Joseph E. Farrell congratulated the new Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett, who was installed as CARICOM’s eighth Secretary General on Monday August 16, 2021.

In his message, Premier Farrell noted that Dr. Barnett’s appointment has come during a time of severe socio-economic challenges due to threats such as natural disasters, chronic diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic, amongst other circumstances. Despite this, he said Dr. Barnett’s enduring commitment to finding solutions and taking the necessary actions to overcome obstacles is reassuring.

The Premier further stated that as a founding member of CARICOM, Montserrat remains committed to the ideals of forging a regional identity and building social cohesion within the Community. In expressing his desire to see further advancements across the region, Farrell said that under Dr. Barnett’s great leadership, wisdom and guidance, the Community will strive to even greater heights and achievements.

Dr. Barnett is the first female Secretary General of CARICOM.