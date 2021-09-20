Rotary Family to Focus on Cyberbullying for International Day of Peace

The Rotary Club of Montserrat said it will be joining with the rest of District 7030 in recognition and celebration of International Day of Peace.

“As Rotarians, one of our focus areas is peace and conflict prevention and resolution. Our first Rotary District 7030

Service Day is 2 st September, 2021, the International Day of Peace. On this day, our District’s call to action and Service Day is for all Rotarians, Rotaractors and Interactors – we are encouraged to share messages that prevent conflict and promote peaceful interaction online to end Cyberbullying and Online Abuse within our communities.

This is an international effort, as mandated by Rotary International President, Sheka Mehta,” a statement from the local club said.

“Through this effort, every club under the Rotary Montserrat Banner is encouraged to share these messages and guidelines with Children, Young People, Teachers, Parents, and the business community. All Members will be sharing the news that ‘Cyberbullying is not ok.’ Our clubs will be making a targeted effort to reach out to every school, Youth group, Guardian, and friend to remind them that Cyberbullying is everyone’s business and we all can take measures to decrease and we dare say eradicate this unwanted scourge from our society,” the statement continued.

The main activities to commemorate the initiative will be:

A Cyber Security online quiz to determine risk of being cyber bullied. A Link will be shared, and interested persons can participate and share their score;

Cyberbullying Awareness Sessions to be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on September 21, 2021 at 4:30pm. This session is targeted toward parents and guardians, to educate them on issues related to Cyberbullying. Sessions will be streamed live, and the respective link will be shared on a number of sites and social media platforms. Prizes and Surprises will be available to participants.

Community Presence – Members of the Rotary Family are expected to spread this message throughout the community via various means. Business Owners will distribute flyers, and Rotary will share various presentations throughout the day via social media.

2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Ms. Siobhan Tuitt stated “We are encouraging every person on Montserrat to share this message as far and wide as possible, so that collectively, we as a people,

and a Nation, can say No to Cyber Bullying in all its forms.”