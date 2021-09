Tropical Cyclone Alert for Hurricane Sam Discontinued

…MAJOR HURRICANE SAM TO PASS SAFE DISTANCE FROM THE ISLANDS…

THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES CONTINUES TO FOLLOW THE PROGRESS OF MAJOR HURRICANE SAM. HOWEVER, THE TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT HAS BEEEN DISCONTINUED. THE HURRICANE IS EXPECTED TO PASS A COMFORTABLE DISTANCE NORTH OF THE NORTHEAST CARIBBEAN.

EVEN AT THE REASONABLE WORST-CASE SCENARIO, THERE IS NO POTENTIAL FOR STORM-FORCE WINDS REACHING THE ISLANDS FROM SAM. HENCE, THE CYCLONE NOW POSES LITTLE TO NO THREAT TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA, THE REST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. ALSO, THE SYSTEM POSES NO THREAT TO THE REST OF THE CARIBBEAN.

AT 5 PM ECT OR 2100 UTC, MAJOR HURRICANE SAM WAS LOCATED ABOUT 595 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS MOVING NORTHWEST AT AROUND 9 MPH.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 120 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SAM IS A CATEGORY 3 HURRICANE. SOME STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST TONIGHT.

ON ITS FORECAST TRACK, THE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PASS OVER 170 MILES NORTH OF THE ISLANDS ON WEDNESDAY OR THURSDAY AND BE OUT OF THE AREA BY FRIDAY. NOTWITHSTANDING, SWELLS PROPAGATED BY SAM ARE EXPECTED TO TRIGGER A HIGH SURF ADVISORIES FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK.

PLEASE NOTE THAT NO TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERTS, WATCHES OR WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT AND NONE WILL AGAIN BE REQUIRED FOR THIS SYSTEM.

RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE PROGRESS OF HURRICANE SAM UNTIL IT IS OUT OF THE AREA. ALSO, ALL SHOULD STAY PREPARED FOR THE REST OF THE HURRICANE SEASON.

THE NEXT UPDATE WILL BE AROUND 11 AM TOMORROW OR SOONER, IF REQUIRED.

FORECASTER DALE DESTIN