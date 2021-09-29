Pfizer Vaccine Registration Open Until October 15

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is mobilising to secure doses of the Pfizer BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

The Ministry stated that the Pfizer vaccine was selected to continue Montserrat’s COVID-19 vaccination programme based on a number of factors; including its safety and efficacy profile, use in larger segments of the population, such as children over 12 and pregnant women; and the fact that it has been approved as a booster vaccine for persons who have completed the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine regimen.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharra Greenway-Duberry is urging residents to register for vaccination as the number of doses procured will be dependent on public interest. She stated, “The ministry is working to resolve the logistics of safe transport to the island and local storage of the vaccine; however, we want to avoid wastage and ensure that we order sufficient doses to meet local demand.”

Residents should register with the St. John’s Health Centre by calling 491-5218. On registration, residents- including parents and guardians of children 12 and over should provide the following information:

 Name

 Age

 Occupation

 Contact details

 COVID-19 vaccination status

The closing date for registration is October 15, 2021.