Governor’s Office Gets New Head of Office

The Governor and Governor’s Office team welcome the new Head of the Governor’s Office (HOGO), David Vincent, who takes over the post from current HOGO, David B. Arkley.

Mr. Arkley, who has been in the post since November 2018, will return to FCDO Headquarters in King Charles Street, London on his departure. The Governor and Governor’s Office colleagues thank him for his hard work and dedication to helping Montserrat, and wish him and his wife, Beth, all the very best for the future.

Mr. Vincent, who is from Kent, began his career as a civil servant in Her Majesty’s Government in 1989. He has wide experience across various departments including the Department of Trade and Industry, FCO’s Arms Trade Unit, FCO’s South East Asia Climate Change & Energy Network and various Embassies and High Commissions across the world.

Between 2016 and August of this year, Mr. Vincent worked in Vienna, as Deputy Head of Mission for Politico-Military Affairs at the UK Delegation to the Organisation for Security & Co-operation in Europe.

On his appointment to the post of Head of the Governor’s Office Mr. Vincent said:

“I am delighted to be taking up the post of HOGO and very much looking forward to working and meeting with colleagues and friends on the island.”

He is married to Clare, who is accompanying him to Montserrat and is an experienced international school leader. They have four grown-up children.

Vincent arrived in Montserrat on Saturday November 6th to begin the hand over process from the current HOGO David Arkley on November 11th 2021.