DMCA Blames Tech Glitch for Midnight Siren

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA, apologized Tuesday for any inconvenience caused by the sounding of the national sirens at midnight on Monday, November 22, 2021.

In a brief statement, the DMCA said “This was due to a technical glitch with the sirens modem and computer systems and not an operational error.

“The sirens do a self-test daily at midday, and for reasons unknown, the computer time changed which resulted in the sirens sounding at midnight.

“The problem has since been rectified, and the DMCA has put the necessary measures in place to ensure this situation does not reoccur in the future.

“The DMCA would like to reassure the public there was no emergency last night.

“The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA reminds residents that if the sirens sound outside its regular time at midday, individuals are asked to tune into Radio Montserrat (ZJB) immediately on FM 88.3 or 95.5 for an accompanying message,” the statement ended.

There are sirens located across the island to ensure that in the case of an emergency, such as an eruption or flash flooding, information can be shared quickly.