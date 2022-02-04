Montserrat Land Registry Records Being Digitized

A project to digitise the island’s land registry records began here this week.

According to a statement from IMPACT Justice, Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director of IMPACT Justice will is on island to oversee the process which follows on from the preliminary assessment conducted by the Project during a site visit in July 2021.

The project will be continuing its work with the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment, through the Registrar of Titles, to conduct training in the scanning of files to create a digital database.

Three Montserratian students are assisting the Registry Staff in the exercise.

Ultimately, it is hoped that through the assistance provided by IMPACT Justice, the Montserrat Land Registry will have a digital record of all pertinent land registry records and transactions which will ensure the records’ long term preservation and protection in the event of hurricanes and other natural disasters.

IMPACT Justice is a project funded by the Canadian Government to strengthen legal frameworks, improve legal professionalism and the sharing of legal information, and facilitate increased knowledge and use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in CARICOM Member States.