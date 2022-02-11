Six Montserratians to Receive National Awards on March 12

Six Montserratians will be honoured on March 12, 2022, for their selfless contribution and commitment to the development and advancement of Montserrat at the 7th National Honours and Awards Ceremony.

The Ceremony, which is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee, under the remit of the Office of the Premier, will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre at 6PM.

Two will be awarded the “Order of Excellence” for their extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished contributions. They are:

1. Mr. Kenneth Allen Q.C, O.B.E for his extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished service and achievements towards the Legal fraternity here on Montserrat and the Leeward Islands and;

2. Dr. Vernie Clarice Barnes for her extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished service and achievements in the field of humanity and education.

Two persons will be awarded the “Order of Distinction” for their distinguished and outstanding contributions. The awardees in this category are:

1. Lady Eudora Fergus for her distinguished and outstanding contributions in the area of education and its development and;

2. Mr. Sylvester Browne for his distinguished and outstanding contribution of uninterrupted service, leadership, personal commitment in the areas of education, culture, and a long-standing volunteer in the field of Disaster Management.

Two persons will be awarded the “Order of Merit” for meritorious contributions to Montserrat. The awardees are:

1. Bishop Kenrick Harewood for his contribution and service in the field of Disaster Management; and

2. Mr. William ‘Willy Kinney’ O’Garro for his distinguished and outstanding performance in dance and cultural development.

The Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell heartily congratulates all of the Awardees