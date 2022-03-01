Premier Farrell in Belize for CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

Premier Joseph E. Farrell is in Belize for the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The meeting was originally scheduled for 3rd December 2021, however, CARICOM Secretariat rescheduled the meeting to Tuesday March 1 to Wednesday March 2, 2022.

The meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Belize, John Antonio Briceno. On Tuesday March 1 the opening session remarks featured CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Bennett, Outgoing CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Gaston Browne and John Briceno.

The attendees will be deliberating on important matters to CARICOM, including the impact of COVID-19 on the region; recommendations to facilitate the recovery of the region’s economies and advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy to help build a more resilient Community; and advancing the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agency, with emphasis on regional food and nutrition security.

The Heads are also expected to engage the regional private sector, labour and civil society, and discuss climate change action following the recent COP-26; the security situation in the region; and the situation in Haiti.

The opening session began on Tuesday morning and the Closing Press Conference will be held on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

The 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting will be followed by the Fourth CARICOM-SICA Summit on Thursday March 3, 2022 and will also be held in San Pedro Belize. Premier Farrell will also be attending the CARICOM-SICA Summit.

The meetings will be streamed live on the CARICOM YouTube channel and Facebook page.