6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue Promises to be Insightful, Engaging and Solution-Oriented

The public is invited to register for the 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue, scheduled for 6 – 7 April.

Registration for this virtual event is free! An early bird registration prize awaits one lucky registrant.

The 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue will be held under the theme, “Climate Resilience: Securing The Future of Small Island Developing States.” The event is guaranteed to inspire, motivate and challenge attendees as they engage subject matter experts, business professionals and thought leaders on their perspectives and solutions to address climate change challenges for the region’s energy, tourism and health sectors.

The target audiences are public and private sector individuals including: parliamentarians, CEOs, students, technocrats, entrepreneurs and other service providers in agriculture, fishing, tourism, construction, technology, finance, health, and academia among others.

On Day 1 the Dialogue will explore the following themes:

1. Accelerating the Transition to Renewable Energy to Drive Climate Change Resilience and Mitigation;

2. Climate Resilience and Health and Nutrition; and

3. Global Climate Change and Tourism – The Way Forward for Mitigation and Resilience

On Day 2, the Dialogue will showcase Data Challenge applications and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal deep insights from data sets and inform policy and decision making.

Individuals interested in registering for the Dialogue are invited to visit the ECCB’s website or contact the Growth and Resilience Dialogue 2022 Planning Committee at GRD@eccb-centralbank.org

