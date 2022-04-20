Public Holidays to Mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In observance of Her Majesty, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee; Cabinet has approved the following Public Holidays to mark the Annual Queen’s birthday:

 Thursday June 2, 2022 (Re-scheduled holiday previously designated as Monday June 13, 2022)

 Friday June 3, 2022 (a one-time additional public holiday)

As we join with the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the Overseas Territories, in celebrating the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign, the official Ceremonial Parade would be held on Friday June 3, 2022.

Additional events planned for Montserrat includes a Beacon lighting and a tree planting initiative within the community.

Related