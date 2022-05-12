Plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Montserrat Announced

A series of activities have been planned here to observe Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a joint statement from the Governor’s Office, Deputy Governor’s Office, Office of the Premier announced.

Queen Elizabeth became Queen on her father’s death in February 1952 and was crowned the following year. She has reigned for 70 years and is the United Kingdom’s longest serving Monarch.

Thursday June 2, 2022, marks the start of a weekend of celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The United Kingdom, Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year with a number of special activities.

Commenting on this milestone celebration, Her Excellency the Governor Sarah Tucker said: “I am delighted to take part in these special Montserrat events to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen on her 70th year on the throne and for her 96th birthday! I am looking forward to seeing and taking part in many of the activities planned.”

Premier Joseph E. Farrell said “Serving for 70 years as the Queen is not an easy feat, this is indeed a historic reign and as a British Overseas Territory it is important for us to recognise and celebrate this accomplishment. Government, through Cabinet, has declared additional holidays to allow us to join in the Jubilee weekend celebrations from June 2 – 5.”

On Montserrat activities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee will begin in the middle of May with awareness raising activities to include radio quizzes. A series of Medal Ceremonies will also take place between May 13 – 30, held to honour uniformed personnel who have served five or more years within the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, Royal Police Service, Her Majesty’s Prison and The Montserrat Fire and Rescue Services.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the extended weekend of activities starting with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting Ceremony on June 2 at Little Bay, which will take the form of an outdoor concert featuring national performances.

On June 3rd, the Queen’s Platinum Full Ceremonial Parade will take place from 8AM at Salem Park. and the Queen’s Birthday Party on June 4th.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Planning Committee in collaboration with the Department of Environment and the Montserrat National Trust has organised seven Tree Planting Ceremonies at various locations across the island. Each tree will represent one decade of the Queen’s 70-year reign. The locations and dates for each tree planting ceremony will be announced by the Committee in the coming days.

Other activities include poetry and art competitions for children and social activities for various age categories.

The public is encouraged to join in the Jubilee celebrations, taking part in the quizzes and ceremonies that will be taking place around the island.

Members of the public are reminded to follow all current COVID 19 Protocols: practice social distancing; wear a face covering; wash and sanitise hands often; stay at home if feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms, and isolate and call 496-7437 or 493-4755 for instructions on testing and care.