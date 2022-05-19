Scholarship to Study Renewable Energy in India Available

The Energy Department under the Ministry of Communications, Works, Labor and Energy has announced an opportunity for one candidate for a Renewable Energy Scholarship with the Indian institution of Technology (IIT) in Delhi.

Montserrat is one of 21 countries eligible to send students to India on this scheme.

The two-year course is expected to commence July 2022 and at the completion of study, the candidate will receive a Master of Technology or MTech in Renewable Energy Technologies and Management.

This programme is intended to benefit and encourage policy makers, planners, administrators, and managers in government who have a public service commitment and demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to development in their home country.

Interested applicants are invited to take advantage of the opportunity by registering online using the link https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/IPGADM/login and email Director of Energy Kendrick Burke, at burkek@gov.ms by May 31, 2022.

A suitable applicant will be selected on the basis of meeting the eligibility criteria set by IIT Delhi.

The criteria are as follows:

Age: Not above 45 years

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in any of the following engineering discipline: Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Energy Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a Master’s and Master’s Degree in Physics, Electronics, or Applied Physics with CGPA at least 6.00 on a 10-point scale or at least 60% marks in aggregate; (Applicants are requested to please submit copies of their certificate). Students with a master’s degree need to have completed at least three years in the under-graduate level and at least two years at the post graduate level.

Experience: Minimum 3 years

Benefits:

Tuition fee: USD $3698 [approx.] (to be paid by ISA);

Living stipend: USD $750/month (to be paid by ISA up to 24 months) while in India

Airfare: Economy class for the most direct route (ISA will bear the cost)

Health Insurance: Candidate’s responsibility

Other:

Medium of Instruction: English

Submission deadline: May 31, 2022