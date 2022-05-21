Join the Montserrat Electoral Reform Committee

Overview

The Montserrat Electoral Commission is inviting Expressions of Interest from suitably qualified persons who wish to be considered to serve on a committee established to lead on a consultative and reporting process on Electoral Reform on Montserrat for a period of six months.

The successful candidates will be selected following an assessment based on the eligibility criteria outlined below. The Committee will consist of four people and specific terms of reference, function, duties, and key dates will be agreed and issued on appointment.

Background

The Electoral Commission was established by section 78 of the Montserrat Constitution Order, 2010 and works primarily in accordance with the Electoral Commission Act and the Elections Act. The Commission is responsible for the supervising Elections in Montserrat in accordance with s. 78 of the Montserrat Constitution amongst other functions. The Commission was tasked by the Cabinet to carry out widespread electoral reform to the electoral process in Montserrat.

As such the Commission is seeking to establish a committee that will lead the consultation process on Electoral Reform within the Montserrat Community and diaspora and report back to the Electoral Commission.

The duties of the Committee are as follows;

Qualifications and Experience

The Electoral Office is seeking individuals who meet the following criteria;

Be a Montserratian or resident in Montserrat Be literate, numerate, and proficient in the use of ICT. Has not been convicted in the previous seven years of a crime involving honesty or moral turpitude or contravention of the Election conduct, even if s/he enjoys amnesty. Not be a candidate or agent of a candidate in the last two General Elections or By-Election, on Montserrat. Have previous experience in administering or supporting the administration of General Elections on Montserrat or in another British Overseas Territory. Have broad knowledge of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010 and Elections Act. Be willing and able to go beyond the call of duty, to ensure key deliverables for the Committee are rolled out in a timely manner.

Application: Content and Deadline

Suitably qualified and experienced persons who wish to serve on the Committee for Electoral Reform are invited to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV), a Personal Statement (Cover Letter) explaining how you meet the above criteria of qualifications/experience and at least one reference in support of your application.

Applications can be emailed to ccs.montserrat@gmail.com clearly label the subject of the email as Electoral Reform Committee Application.

Or

Alternatively, applications can be delivered to the Office of the Legislative Assembly (Clerk of Council) at # 1 Farara Plaza, Brades, no later than 4pm on 20th June, 2022, again clearly label the envelope as Electoral Reform Committee Application.