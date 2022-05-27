Three Businesses Awarded Under Government’s Small Business Relief Fund

The Government of Montserrat on Friday, May 27, 2022 awarded three recipients under the Small Business Relief Fund following the

programmes commencement on Thursday May 19, 2022.

Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph E. Farrell made the presentation to the first set of awardees. The recipients are:

1. John Buffonge – Bobo Meat & Vegetable Shop;

2. Gertrude Ryan – Treasure Spot Roadside Café and

3. John Fergus- The People’s Place at Hill Top were the awardees.

The Small Business Relief Fund (SBRF) has been developed by the Government of Montserrat (GoM) to provide financial relief to businesses still being impacted negatively by the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and who may not be able

to access funds under the Enterprise Development Scheme (EDS).

The Fund is being administered by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MoFEM). Applications are still being accepted. The eligibility criteria is as follows:

 A business is eligible for a maximum grant of EC$5000.00.

 Applicants are required to complete a simple application form at the Ministry of Finance indicating what the funds are being used for, and attach a quotation for the item from the seller and submit to the Enterprise Development Scheme Officer – Mrs. Agatha Aspin or at the Ministry of Finance.

 If the applicant received funding under the Enterprise Development Scheme he/she will not be eligible for this grant.

Funding cannot be used to purchase motor vehicles or related expenses, items for resale, to pay utility bills or import duties.