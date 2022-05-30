Montserrat Celebrates Queen’s Jubilee This Week

Students from the local primary schools will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with parties at their respective campuses.

This is part of the programme of activities happening this week to celebrate the 70th year of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, there will be a party at Brades Primary School from noon until 3PM.

On Tuesday, the party moves to the Lookout Primary School from noon until 3PM.

The final school party will be at the St. Augustine Primary on Wednesday.

The first of several tree planting initiatives will take place on Thursday, June 2 at the future site of the Montserrat National Trust’s Eco Play Children’s Park.

Also on Thursday, there will be a beacon lighting ceremony at 8PM in Little Bay Park.

Friday, June 3 will see a uniformed body parade at Salem Park at 8AM.

There is an invite-only Queen’s Birthday Party on Saturday, June 4.