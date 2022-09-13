Monday, September 19 Declared a Holiday to Mourn Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be on Monday 19 September.

Governor Sarah Tucker is scheduled to depart for London on the afternoon of September 13. She will be joined on September 17 by Premier Joseph Farrell to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.

Sergeant Kirk Brade will also travel to London to represent Montserrat, joining representatives from Police Forces across the Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom as part of the funeral parade.

Prior to the funeral The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The State Funeral will take place on Monday September 19, 2022 at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 British Summer Time.

The Queen will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Monday September 19 has been appointed as a public holiday throughout Montserrat as a national day of mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.