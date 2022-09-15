Montserrat Residents Urged to Prepare as Tropical Storm Fiona Approaches

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA joins the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services in urging residents to continue to monitor Tropical Storm Fiona closely, check their Emergency Preparedness Kit and implement their Hurricane Disaster Plans in preparation for hazardous weather.

At 8 PM, The National Hurricane says that the center of Tropical Storm Fiona was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 56.1 West. Fiona is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A westward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night, with a turn toward the west-northwest possible on Sunday. On

the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA is urging residents and visitors to continue to monitor the DMCA and be prepared.

