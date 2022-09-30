Airline Ticket Subsidy Reduced, Ferry Service Returning in November

The Access Division in the Office of the Premier announced this week that the airline ticket subsidy has been reduced.

Starting October 1, 2022, the subsidy per person for a single journey on the Montserrat to Antigua route has been reduced from XCD$170 to XCD$100.

Additionally, the ticket subsidy is not applicable during the yearend peak period spanning from December 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023.

While the Access Division has not yet announced a start date, we have learned that a private company has been engaged to manage the ferry service operations starting in November. The company which currently runs the cargo service with the Typhoon Express is will be launching regular ferry services ahead of the carnival travel season.