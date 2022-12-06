Public Servants Told to Call in Sick

The Montserrat Civil Service Association is calling on its membership to start go-slow action in protest of the non-commitment of the government to approve a pay increase.

In a letter to the members on Tuesday, President of the MCSA Nyota Mulcare encouraged “full participation so that we can make a great impact.”

The membership is being asked to:

Tuesday, December 6 – “Turn the volume off on the office phones and allow all calls to ring out” and “go slow in performing your duties.”

Wednesday, December 7 – “Turn the volume off on the office phones and allow all calls to ring out” and “go slow in performing your duties. Staff to report sick for duty.”

Thursday, December 8 – “Dress in full black; assemble at the Governor’s Office at 9:45am (placards will be provided), sickout action should continue.”

Last Thursday, the association called a meeting of its membership to update them on their request for salary increases and the actions they would take if an agreement were not forthcoming.

An earlier letter dated November 25, 2022, to the members which was circulated via social media, noted that Cabinet had agreed in principle “to award a seven percent increase to all public servants and that the current anomalies within the pay structure” would be corrected.

The last salary increases for civil servants took effect April 1, 2017.

Mulcare said in the notice that their most recent request to government was for a 10% salary increase to take effect April 1, 2023. As no firm commitment has been received, the association is calling on all its members to participate in the agreed work actions over the coming days.