Residents Urged Not to Cross the Belham Valley River

The Disaster Management Coordinating Agency (DMCA) is advising residents in Isles Bay Hill, Sand miners and other members of the public not to attempt to cross the Belham Valley River as water is flowing in the valley at this time, and rain showers in higher elevations can trigger further lahars or mudflows to occur in the Belham Valley.

Montserrat was bombarded with rain showers from Saturday afternoon and well into early Sunday morning.

Residents south of Belham Valley should contact Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan at 492-2947 or the Salem Police at 491 -5255 in the event of an emergency.

Residents should be mindful that any attempt to cross the Belham Valley at this time can be dangerous, and vehicles can be swept away or stall in flowing water.